Dead Kennedys' former frontman Jello Biafra blasts band for support of Mitt Romney, Evan McMullin after riots

The punk rock group Dead Kennedys' legendary former frontman Jello Biafra is not happy about the band’s recent tweet supporting Mitt Romney and Evan McMullin.

Following the violent riots that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the former presidential candidates each issued statements rebuking Republicians and Donald Trump for what they saw as his role in provoking the situation.

The Bay area outfit’s official Twitter page shared a photo of Romney and a message thanking him and McMullin for speaking out.

"Thank you @SenatorRomney and @EvanMcMullin," the tweet reads. "Mitt cares about the the USA."

THE CALIFORNIA GIRL WHO DEFINED UNDERGROUND RUSSIAN PUNK ROCK AND BECAME A KGB 'ENEMY OF THE STATE'

The political statement immediately caught backlash from fans of the punk rock band who support Trump’s ongoing bid to overturn the election. Others merely found the gratitude exhibited for the politicians not in the spitting spirit of punk rock.

Among the band's critics on social media was Biafra, the group's founding singer, who left the Dead Kennedys in 1986 when the band split up. Although they reformed in the early 2000s, Biafra did not return.

CAPITOL RIOTS INSPIRED DEMI LOVATO TO RECORD MORE POLITICAL MUSIC

"‘As if today couldn't get any weirder, look who posted this!! How dumb and clueless can you get?? Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK's are a political band, just, 'a social satire band'?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn't me…’ - Jello," he wrote on his record label's account.

The online debate was sparked by the respective remarks of Romney and McMullin.

"We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," Romney wrote in part in a statement on the matter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McMullin, meanwhile, took to Twitter to issue his remarks. In them, he called for not only Trump to be held accountable for sowing doubt on the election, but the Republicans "who supported this insurrection."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Do not excuse Congressional Republicans who joined Trump's coup attempt and who now, seeing its horror, disavow it," he wrote in part. "They knew the peril of their actions from the start, even from the beginning of Trump's rise. They are completely and evermore complicit in this betrayal."

Biafra is best known for the politically charged songs he wrote with his former group, including "Kill the Poor" and "Holiday in Cambodia," and his legal battle with the Parents Music Resource Center, founded by Al Gore's estranged wife Tipper, in the 1980s. Their protracted fight eventually led to the Dead Kennedys dissolution.