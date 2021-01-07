Capitol riots inspired Demi Lovato to record more political music

Demi Lovato channeled her anger and heartbreak over the U.S. Capitol riots on Wednesday by making music.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared her disbelief and sadness over protesters storming the legislative building as lawmakers were in the process of certifying the Electoral College votes won by President-elect Joe Biden. One woman was fatally shot.

Lovato said the devastating events landed her in the studio.

"My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying 'where’s d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F--KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed," she tweeted.

"I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy," the singer added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lovato called it a "horrible day for our country."

"I have no words right now while watching the news," she wrote on social media.

Back in October, the Grammy winner released a politically charged song called "Commander in Chief" aimed at President Trump. The song called out injustices and questioned how the president sleeps at night.

In the chorus, Lovato sings: "Commander in Chief, honestly/ If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep/ Seriously, do you even know the truth?/ We're in a state of crisis, people are dying/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief /How does it feel to still be able to breathe?"

Lovato was met with criticism for the political song, and the singer shot back to defend her right to speak up as a citizen when some fans claimed such content could dismantle her career.

"You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives.. that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?" Lovato wrote online.

"The difference between me and the type of artist you WANT and EXPECT me to be, (but I’m sorry honey that will never BE me 😂) I literally don’t care if this ruins my career," she furthered. "This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans."