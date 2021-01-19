'Gilmore Girls' star David Sutcliffe denies Capitol riot involvement

"Gilmore Girls" actor David Sutcliffe is setting the record straight amid rumors he participated in the riot at the Capitol building earlier this month.

Sutcliffe, 51, took to his Twitter account over the weekend to address accusations that placed him at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day the building was breached by rioters and resulted in the death of at least five people, including one police officer.

"There are rumors circulating that I 'stormed the capital' (sic)," Sutcliffe tweeted. "Not true - though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!"

In the same tweet, the actor shared a video of a man who filmed himself allegedly smoking marijuana inside the Capitol.

"We made history guys. People are smoking weed in here. May I please hit that and make history with you? I'm smoking weed. We made history," an unidentified man says in the video. "Thank you Patriot, we made history. This is our house."

Sutcliffe's tweet garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some claiming it was inappropriate while others questioned if he was kidding.

One fan reacted, "Is it possible he's kidding? I literally saw this days ago and laughed and moved on thinking it was an actual joke. I feel like he's sitting at home laughing...watching the outrage. If it's not a joke then...I'm concerned. And sad. And worried," to which Sutcliffe responded, "Correct."

The actor also shared the fan's tweet, writing, "I feel seen," further appearing to confirm he wasn't serious.

Despite appearing to confirm he was joking, Sutcliffe still received pushback.

"There's nothing 'patriot' about this guy storming into the capitol building and smoking weed. None whatsoever!" one Twitter user said.

"Disappointed- but mostly in myself for believing that your true persona was being reflected in the characters you played. You have always been seen but obviously not understood. I, for one, cannot listen any more," another responded.

"Wrong way to 'be seen,'" another claimed.

Another informed Sutcliffe that Twitter is "not the platform to make such a joke."

A rep for Sutcliffe did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Sutcliffe isn't the first celebrity to face allegations of storming the Capitol. Jay Kay, the lead singer of the group Jamiroquai, was forced to deny that he was at the Capitol riot one day after it took place.

When he noticed his name trending on Twitter after people mistakenly identified him as one of the rioters, Kay tweeted, "Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J xxx."

