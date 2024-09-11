Dave Grohl once described wife as 'future ex-wife' before infidelity, secret baby revelation

Before Dave Grohl married his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, the Foo Fighters frontman had some eerie predictions about their future together.

In a resurfaced interview from Q magazine, Grohl, who recently revealed he fathered a child outside his marriage, opened up about the night he met Blum while out with late bandmate Taylor Hawkins at the Sunset Marquis' Whiskey Bar in Hollywood.

"Taylor was the looker. I mean, girls would send him drinks," Grohl told the outlet in 2007. "Some bombshell comes up and starts talking to Taylor. I was just out of a Tenacious D session. I’ve got Vans trainers on, no socks, dirty shorts and a dirty T-shirt, surrounded by beautiful Hollywood."

FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL ADMITS TO FATHERING BABY OUTSIDE HIS MARRIAGE

Before he knew it, another woman (Blum) entered the picture.

"I was like, ‘Oh my God. Not a chance!’ So, I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass. And by the end of the night, I was pissed, and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife,’" he said. "So, she gave me her number — ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.’"

Two years after that meeting, the couple wed in 2003 at their Los Angeles home. They share three daughters: Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10.

On Tuesday, Grohl revealed the bombshell news of his infidelity via social media.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

JON BON JOVI PREVENTS WOMAN IN 'MOMENT OF CRISIS' FROM JUMPING OFF A BRIDGE

While Blum has managed to stay out of the spotlight for the majority of their marriage, her husband has opened up about their relationship on rare occasions.

During an interview with Elle in 2007, Grohl admitted to ghosting Blum at the beginning of their relationship.

"When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates, and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling," he told the outlet at the time. "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.'"

Though not much is known about the former model turned TV producer, Blum collaborated with her husband on a couple of different projects.

In 2002, Blum co-directed Foo Fighters' "Walking a Line" music video and made an appearance in the video for Foo Fighters' hit, "White Limo," in 2011.

She even served as inspiration for a couple of Foo Fighters' hits.

"That song is about my wife and me," Grohl told GQ in 2007 about the band's hit, "Statues." "To me, there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard."

Two years earlier, Grohl told The A.V. Club the band's song "Burn Away" was a "romantic ... prom ballad" inspired by Blum.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2007, Grohl said his family, particularly his wife and only daughter at the time, were responsible for keeping him grounded.

"I wouldn’t be able to [tour] if I didn’t have my feet planted firmly on the ground. So, Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP