ENTERTAINMENT

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to fathering baby outside of his marriage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, revealed Tuesday that he fathered a daughter outside of his marriage.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he shared on social media.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl wears black shirt

Dave Grohl revealed he had a child with another woman outside of his marriage. (Getty Images)

Representatives for Grohl did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

He continued, "I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

"We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital.

