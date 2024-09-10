Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to fathering baby outside of his marriage

Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, revealed Tuesday that he fathered a daughter outside of his marriage.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he shared on social media.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

Representatives for Grohl did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

He continued, "I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

"We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.