David Arquette has 'no plans' to be involved in another bloody match

David Arquette opened up about his hardcore wrestling match Monday, which left the former actor bloodied and battered.

Arquette, the 47-year-old “Scream” star, participated in the Game Changer Wrestling match in Los Angeles against wrestler Nick FN Gage. Arquette suffered a neck wound and left the ring covered in his own blood. Arquette said in a statement it was his fault he got injured.

“As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match. I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV,” the former World Championship Wrestling heavyweight titleholder said in a statement. “I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in.

Arquette then apologized for possible negative attention the hardcore-style match may have received and stressed that the death match wasn’t a traditional wrestling.

“… And I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again,” Arquette added.

Graphic video quickly spread across Twitter. The footage showed Arquette and Gage’s violent encounter, which included various weapons and stunts. Arquette could be seen in one clip dropping Gage onto folding chairs, while in another Gage attempted to scalp Arquette with a pizza cutter.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW]

After getting hit over the head with a light tube, Arquette is seen immediately grabbing his neck. However, he was able to continue the match. Later he walked away from the ring covered in blood.

Arquette later tweeted that he had been “stitched up” and that, as it turns out, “Death Matches aren’t my thing.”

Arquette, who starred in the wrestling-themed movie “Ready to Rumble,” has competed in wrestling before, most memorably by becoming the WCW World Heavyweight Champion in 2000. Now 18 years later, Arquette told Fox News during an interview in September that he has decided stage a comeback to the professional wrestling ring.

“I literally feel like I'm Rocky, I mean like I’m in the gym sweating like crazy going to the gym every day for hours, you know, getting it so I don't get winded so easily and putting on muscle losing a bunch of weight so it's all about training, it's all about determination, it's all about, you know, believing in yourself,” Arquette said.

