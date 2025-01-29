Dave Matthews pulls out of LA Fire relief concert last minute due to 'critical' family illness

Dave Matthews pulled out of Thursday’s star-studded FireAid concert at the last minute on Wednesday, citing a "critical illness in the family."

"Due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthews is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week," a statement on the Dave Matthews Band Instagram account said.

The concert will raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles fires.

The MusiCares Person of the Year concert, which Matthews also pulled out of, takes place on Friday and honors the Grateful Dead. The nonprofit supports musicians with financial, personal and medical assistance.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

The FireAid concert was swiftly put together after fires devastated several communities in Los Angeles earlier this month.

KATEY SAGAL CALLS LA FIRES ‘OVERWHELMING TIME’ AS SHE JOINS HOLLYWOOD TO RAISE OVER 1.6M IN RELIEF EFFORTS

The lineup also includes artists like Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, No Doubt, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and The Black Crowes.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE POST

Dave Matthews was slated to perform with John Mayer at the show at the Kia Forum.

Mayer wrote on his Instagram stories Wednesday evening that he was sending "all my love to Dave, who will be there in spirit with me at @fireaidla."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys, started the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort earlier this month with a $1 million donation and an additional $1 million in emergency aid has been distributed since.

The fires killed more than two dozen people and have left thousands homeless.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Matthews for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.