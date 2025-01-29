Expand / Collapse search
Dave Matthews pulls out of LA Fire relief concert last minute due to 'critical' family illness

The FireAid concert will raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles fires and includes performers like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Jason Segel says ‘long road’ for Los Angeles to recover from fires Video

Jason Segel says ‘long road’ for Los Angeles to recover from fires

Hollywood actor Jason Segel tells Fox News Digital at the LA Wildfire Relief LIVE how he’s ‘happy’ to support those impacted.

Dave Matthews pulled out of Thursday’s star-studded FireAid concert at the last minute on Wednesday, citing a "critical illness in the family."

"Due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthews is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week," a statement on the Dave Matthews Band Instagram account said. 

The concert will raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles fires

The MusiCares Person of the Year concert, which Matthews also pulled out of, takes place on Friday and honors the Grateful Dead. The nonprofit supports musicians with financial, personal and medical assistance. 

Dave Matthews performing

Dave Matthews pulled out of Thursday’s star-studded FireAid concert at the last minute on Wednesday, citing a "critical illness in the family." (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The FireAid concert was swiftly put together after fires devastated several communities in Los Angeles earlier this month. 

The lineup also includes artists like Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, No Doubt, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and The Black Crowes. 

Dave Matthews was slated to perform with John Mayer at the show at the Kia Forum. 

Mayer wrote on his Instagram stories Wednesday evening that he was sending "all my love to Dave, who will be there in spirit with me at @fireaidla." 

John Mayer Instagram Story

(John Mayer/Instagram)

The Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys, started the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort earlier this month with a $1 million donation and an additional $1 million in emergency aid has been distributed since. 

The fires killed more than two dozen people and have left thousands homeless. 

Palisades Fire

Devastation from the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County earlier this month. (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Matthews for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

