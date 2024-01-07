John Mayer admits he 'badly' wants to be married, reveals 'hottest thing in the world'

John Mayer is ready to settle down and give that special someone the royal treatment.

The "Your Body is a Wonderland" singer spoke with his close friend Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, on her podcast "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo," and his desire for marriage came up in their conversation.

"People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," Mayer said. "You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted considering what’s happened to me in my life. Pretty well-adjusted and ready to go at any moment."

JOHN MAYER REMEMBERS BOB SAGET AFTER 'FULL HOUSE' STAR'S SHOCKING DEATH: 'I LOVE YOU'

He continued, "And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do.'"

Prior to his comments, Rizzo was praising Mayer for the support he offered her following the death of Saget two years ago, saying, "no one else could have done what you’ve done" during that time.

As he continued explaining his desire to offer his support to a partner, Mayer said, "I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’ You’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully-fledged grown-up."

Rizzo joked with Mayer, "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Reliance kink? Oh my God. Dependability kink? YES."

Mayer has had an infamous string of famous girlfriends throughout his career, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson and others.

The 46-year-old previously expressed an interest in settling down with the right person in a 2022 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore,"

"I quit drinking like six years ago. So I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also addressed his reported playboy past, saying, "That is what that is. That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something."