©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh dead at 84

The Grateful Dead was formed in Palo Alto, California, in 1965

Brie Stimson
Phil Lesh, one of the founding members and bassist for the band Grateful Dead, has died. 

He was 84 years old. 

His death was confirmed on his official Instagram page, which said he "passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love."

Phil Lesh performing

Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead performs at Oakland Coliseum Arena on February 23, 1993, in Oakland, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

"Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

