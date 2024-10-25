Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh dead at 84

Phil Lesh, one of the founding members and bassist for the band Grateful Dead, has died.

He was 84 years old.

His death was confirmed on his official Instagram page, which said he "passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love."

"Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

