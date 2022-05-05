Dave Chappelle’s attacker won’t be charged with assault with deadly weapon, DA’s office says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday will not be charged with felony charges despite carrying a replica pistol with a folding knife blade affixed the end of it on his person.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s office declined Thursday to file felony charges against Isaiah Lee, 23, who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following his tackling of Chappelle.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration," Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Disctrict Attoreny's Office, told Fox News Digital in a statement on Thursday.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles," it concluded.

DAVE CHAPPELLE SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER BEING ATTACKED AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Lee is still being held on $30,000 bail.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Lee did not appear to brandish the weapon during his assault on Chappelle, and the weapon was inside a bag he was carrying, which led to prosecutors constituting that the deadly weapon aspect was wiped away among other reasons.

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACK: SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

An investigation as to how Lee not only made his way into the Bowl with the weapon but meandered his way to the front stage before gaining access is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami told Fox News Digital, "Anyone who arms themselves with a deadly weapon, in this case a knife, and violently attacks an innocent person, famous or not, should be charged accordingly.

"With only a misdemeanor charge, the person could be released soon, with only a slap on the wrist. That fails to provide justice to the victim, accountability for this persons actions, and safety to the general public. These concepts, however, like public safety and justice, that most of us value, are concepts George Gascón can care less about."

DAVE CHAPPELLE’S ATTACK A RESULT OF WILL SMITH SMACKING CHRIS ROCK AT 2022 OSCARS, COMEDY CLUB OWNERS CLAIM

After Chappelle was attacked during his gig at the "Netflix Is A Joke" Festival Tuesday evening, local comedy club owners are telling the comic community not only do they "stand by" Chappelle, but they are also urging everyone to "protect our comics!"

Chappelle then doubled down on a joke that the attacker "was a Trans man" – a reference to his recent schism with the community after many called Chappelle transphobic for his jokes during his latest Netflix stand-up special, "The Closer."

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKED AT HOLLYWOOD BOWL: WHO IS THE ALLEGED SUSPECT, ISAIAH LEE?

Chris Rock also appeared on the stage after Chappelle was attacked and joked, "Was that Will Smith?"