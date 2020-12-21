Actor Danny Trejo donates food to help feed over 800 families in East Los Angeles

Actor Danny Trejo, known for his roles in "Con Air" and "Desperado," spent some of his time this holiday season helping others.

The 76-year-old partnered with the Everest Foundation to help feed front-line workers and their families in East Los Angeles during a drive-up food giveaway at the Civic Center.

Together, over 800 families were fed from the donations. Some of the food was from Trejo’s Tacos, the star's restaurant.

"This year has been very difficult for many of us, including most of our friends in the hospitality industry. These donations not only provided for the most vulnerable but helped keep our doors open. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community. Thank you from the bottom of our heart, " the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

ACTOR DANNY TREJO HELPS RESCUE CHILD FROM OVERTURNED VEHICLE

The Everest Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for the advancement of innovation in medical education and cutting-edge medical research.

"During this difficult time, we want to give thanks to the East L.A. Community, especially our front-line workers that surround that facility, by spreading some joy this holiday season," said Dr. Michael Everest, according to the local NBC news outlet. "We are grateful to be working with Trejo's Tacos to, once again, give back to such an important community."

Recently, the actor spoke out about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol in a new PSA for a Los Angeles-based nonprofit treatment center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor has been vocal about his troubled past for years. He routinely tells the story of how he got his start in acting by showing off some tricks he learned as a top prison boxer at California’s San Quentin State Prison in the 1960s. That’s around the same time he got clean, and now he’s doing his best to pay it forward 52 years of sobriety later in the new PSA for CRI-Help.