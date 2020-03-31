Daniel Dae Kim reveals he had a coronavirus 'setback' after announcing he was feeling better

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Daniel Dae Kim revealed he had a health setback just one day after posting to social media that he was on the upswing after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 51-year-old "Lost" actor posted another video on his Instagram where he has been updating fans on how his treatment for COVID-19 has been going. After sharing that he was “practically back to normal” last week, he noted that his symptoms actually got worse the day after that video was posted.

“This disease is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and this past week was no exception. So, the day after my last video, my course of treatment ended,” Kim explained in his latest video. “I was feeling healthier, as I mentioned, and I thought it would be good to just let my immune system take charge the rest of the way. But, maybe I was a bit too confident. A day after, I started to feel sluggish, tired. I was still congested and weirdly I lost my sense of smell, which led to a loss of sense of taste.”

Kim noted that, although he began to feel worse and developed new symptoms, his fever never returned, which gave him and his doctor reassurance.

“The good news is I never had a fever again, the bad news is I still didn’t feel right,” he continued. “Since then, my doctor told me that these symptoms are commonly associated with what’s called post-viral inflammation and it’s part of our body’s natural recovery process. For me, this lasted on and off for a couple of days, but I’m told in people it can last up to a few weeks.”

It appears that the post-viral inflammation went away as the actor revealed he is back in good health and is “now considered virus-free.”

“My required period of self-isolation has ended and I’ve been released into the wild of my very own home,” he joked.

He also added that if you see him walking around Hawaii that there’s no need to run in the other direction.

Kim concluded his video by noting that he does not plan to post further updates on his coronavirus journey in favor of turning the metaphorical microphone over to professionals.

“A lot has changed in the world since I was first diagnosed, and unfortunately not so much for the better. There are many more voices much more important than mind such as doctors and scientists that we should all be listening to and learning from,” he said. “I’ve always considered my journey just a small part of how this disease has impacted our collective lives and now that I’m better it just seems like a natural time to bring it to a close.”

He ended the video with a warning about people “hoarding medicine” and to not attempt “self-medicating”

“Through all of this, I’ve seen all sides of human nature and though it has been disheartening the amount of hate and divisiveness I’ve read on social media, I will choose to remember those who took the time to say something kind,” he concluded.

Kim revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19.

"I never went to a hospital, but with the help of the medication and bed rest, liquids and, of course, my loving family, I didn’t need to," he explained at the time. "I actually started feeling better the day after, and I started feeling a little better the day after that, and today, even though I’m not 100 percent, I’m pretty close."