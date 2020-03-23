Daniel Dae Kim reveals he's 'practically back to normal' after testing positive for coronavirus

Daniel Dae Kim revealed an update about his health as he recovers from coronavirus.

The 51-year-old actor posted a new video on his Instagram account Sunday a week after announcing his diagnosis saying he felt "practically back to normal."

"I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal. I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic,” he added.

“I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but as of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear of very soon," Kim continued.

The former "Lost" star went on to describe how he's been in total isolation but will be reunited with his family on Monday — who luckily don't have any symptoms.

“Happy to report they are still symptom-free and just bored like the rest of us,” he joked.

Although Kim made it clear that he's not a medical professional, he described the cocktail of medication he was on and admitted that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, was the most helpful for him.

It's the drug “that has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus.”

“I won’t say that it’s a cure and I won’t say definitively that you should go out and use this, but what I will say is that I believe it was crucial to my recovery. I believe the entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery," Kim said.

He was also prescribed by a doctor: Tamiflu, azithromycin, known as a z-pack, and a glycopyrrolate inhaler.

Kim is one of several celebrities to contract the novel virus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.