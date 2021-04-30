Danica Patrick gushes over new boyfriend Carter Comstock: 'We're both super open-minded'

Danica Patrick has fallen quickly for her new boyfriend Carter Comstock.

In a recent interview with Extra, the former pro race car driver gushed over how she's found someone she can relax with.

"We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated," she told correspondent Rachel Lindsay. "Just go, 'Let's talk about a tree' and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree."

"I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that's just what we do," Patrick added.

The 39-year-old athlete and the co-founder of Freshly made their relationship public in early April.

Patrick previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair split last July after two years together.

The former race car driver recently appeared on National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" and told the survivalist that she learned a ton about herself during the public breakup.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick said Monday on the series’ latest episode, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

She continued: "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

Prior to Rodgers, Patrick dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before their breakup in 2017. She was also previously married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal from 2005 until 2013.

