Danica Patrick kisses new man Carter Comstock in adorable beach pics

Danica Patrick appears to have a new beau in her life.

On Friday, the retired NASCAR driver took to Instagram to share several photos from a beach outing.

In the first pic, the 39-year-old is seen donning a black swimsuit as she smiles for a selfie.

The next snapshot features Carter Comstock, who is the co-founder of meal-prep business Freshly, sweetly kissing Patrick on the head as she captures the adorable moment on camera.

DANICA PATRICK SAYS RELATIONSHIPS ARE LIKE 'MIRRORS': 'YOU GET WHAT YOU THINK YOU DESERVE'

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you...," she captioned the photo along with a revolving hearts emoji.

Patrick previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair split last July after two years together.

A LOOK AT DANICA PATRICK’S DATING HISTORY

The former race car driver recently appeared on National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" and told the survivalist that she learned a ton about herself during the public breakup.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick said Monday on the series’ latest episode, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued: "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to Rodgers, Patrick dated fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before their breakup in 2017. She was also previously married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report