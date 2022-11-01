‘Dancing with the Stars’: Jordin Sparks sent home, shares ‘scary’ life-changing lesson she learned

As musician Jordin Sparks took her final bow on "Dancing with the Stars" Monday, she shared the life-changing lesson she took away from being in the competition.

"Doing this really pushed me to do something that was scary to me, something that was outside of my comfort zone, something that I normally wouldn't do," Sparks exclusively told Fox News Digital.

The "One Step at a Time" singer revealed the only time she stepped on a dance floor prior to "Dancing with the Stars" was at a nightclub with her friends, she joked.

"It's just kind of opened this new side to me…that was scary, and I did it…I can do it, and it's opened this new chapter for me. I think this is the beginning of something really amazing."

Sparks was eliminated during Halloween Night after finishing in the bottom two.

The 32-year-old singer and her professional dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, performed the tango to "Oogie Boogie" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

The pair were dressed in skeleton outfits for the bone-chilling performance.

The "Tattoo" singer described their outfits to Fox News Digital and explained that the dancing couple wanted to create a different look on their costumes.

"We wanted to do something for me other than black and silver and white…so we decided to go with…the nude [color]…skull queen," Sparks remarked.

After the elimination, she noted that she was "grateful" for her family and friends’ support during her "Dancing with the Stars" journey.

"I surprised myself every week…my body is so much stronger than I thought it was…definitely worked my way up, but I'm also grateful for the progression," she expressed.

Sparks added that she is excited to apply the dance skills she learned during the competition to her future performances and offered a final piece of advice.

"For anybody else who feels like they're scared to do something, go ahead and do it."

"Dancing With the Stars" airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.