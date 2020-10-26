Expand / Collapse search
Published

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke suffers head injury while rehearsing

The dancer is paired with Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean

By Nate Day | Fox News
Cheryl Burke may be down for the count.

The "Dancing with the Stars" professional took a spill during rehearsal on Sunday and addressed the incident on Instagram on Monday.

"Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight," she announced. "Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine. It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second."

Burke is paired with Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, who was there to pick the 36-year-old dancer "up off the ground," as she put it.

Burke urged fans to tune in and to vote, 42.

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury while rehearsin on Sunday. (Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images)

"Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!!" she wrote. "#TeamPrettyMessedUp."

The post contained several images of the pair dancing.

People magazine obtained footage of the incident, in which Burke fell down backward while dancing, seemingly hitting her head on the ground.

"It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor," said McLean in the video.

The outlet reported the professional dancer was treated by a medic before being advised to take the rest of the day off. It is currently unclear whether she will dance on Monday's show.

AJ McLean (left) and Cheryl Burke (right) on 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Eric McCandless /ABC via Getty Images)

Reps for "DWTS" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Burke's fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd recently suffered an injury as well, telling fans she "pulled [her] neck and had to run to therapy."

"I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP," she added in a tweet earlier this month, in which she explained why she'd missed the show.

