'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke apologizes to Ian Ziering for past 'nasty' comments

Cheryl Burke has issued an apology.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer, 36, surprised fans in 2016 when she admitted that Ian Ziering, who she danced with for the show's fourth season, was her "least favorite" celebrity dance partner.

At the time, she opened up about Ziering on Matt Weiss and Theo Von's "Allegedly" podcast, according to TMZ, and said that working with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star made her "want to slit [her] wrists."

After the interview, she apologized for her comments, saying: "In the heat of an interview conversation, I used a phrase that seemingly makes light of suicide and I deeply regret it." She made no mention of the actor in her apology.

Now, she's opened up further about the ordeal in an episode of the "Pretty Messed Up" podcast.

"The one thing I truly regret and want to make amends with is Ian Ziering," Burke said, according to E! News. "I was completely out of line a few years ago, and I did a podcast where they were asking me who my favorite partner was and who did I hate the most. And I answered Ian Ziering, and I said something along the lines of 'I'd rather slit my wrists than dance with Ian Ziering again.'"

She then addressed Ziering directly and offered an official apology.

"I truly am so sorry for being so inconsiderate and just talking trying to get a reaction and putting him as my punching bag really," said the dancer. "I took it to that next level of nastiness. I was so nasty. And I'm here to publicly apologize to Ian and his family..."

She added: "I lost a lot of respect for myself. It haunts me till this day."

The "Sharknado" actor, now 57, has largely kept a tight lip when it comes to his time on "Dancing with the Stars." He and Burke appeared on the show in 2007 and came in fourth place.

Reps for Ziering did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.