Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash accused of sexual battery in $50 million lawsuit

Photographer Monique Bunn has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash for allegedly committing sexual battery.

In legal documents obtained by The Wrap, Bunn claims she was hired to shoot a campaign for Dash’s clothing line, Poppington, back in April. After the first day of shooting, the photog says she went back to Dame’s residence that he shares with partner Raquel Horn, where she was planning to spend one night in Dash’s daughter’s room.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks,” it’s alleged in the lawsuit. “Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

The complaint goes on to claim that Bunn was able to “get Dash’s hands off her breasts and buttocks,” and even threatened to fight the businessman.

Bunn also claims that Dash lied about landing a television deal with WEtv for a docuseries based on her life as a means to “keep Bunn silent” about the alleged assault.

A rep for Dash didn’t immediately respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.

Horn is also named in the lawsuit, as well as Poppington LLC and Damon Dash Studios, whom she accuses of theft by conversion and negligent emotional distress.

