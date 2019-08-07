Dakota Johnson explains what happened to the gap in her teeth: 'I'm really sad about it too'

If you're sad about the gap in Dakota Johnson's teeth closing, she is too.

The actress addressed her new smile during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday night and explained what happened to her missing gap.

"First of all, the fact that this is a news-worthy event in our world right now is pretty sha-ka-khan to me," Johnson told Fallon when he asked about her teeth.

DAKOTA JOHNSON APPEARS TO HAVE CLOSED HER TOOTH GAP, LEAVING FANS UPSET

The commotion over Johnson's teeth started when the actress, 29, was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," and some keen-eyed fans noticed that something was amiss.

In photos from the premiere, fans noted Johnson had gotten some dental work done and closed her beloved tooth gap.

‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ STAR MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR REVEALS HIS BIGGEST REGRET AS A YOUNG ACTOR

"I had a permanent retainer since I was like, 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth, and I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded," the "50 Shades of Gray" star explained.

In 2017, Johnson, who is known for the gap, appeared in a video for Vanity Fair, in which she attempted to stuff various items into her tooth gap, including a credit card, a match, and a cocktail pick, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video has since amassed nearly three million views on YouTube.