Dababy dropped by Lollapalooza hours before performance following homophobic remarks

Lollapalooza announced on Sunday that it cut rapper DaBaby at the eleventh hour following homophobic remarks that he made during a performance at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. However, Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday to denounce DaBaby's remarks and note that the festival was "founded on diversity. Organizers also announced that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9 p.m. in place of what would have been DaBaby's set.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," organizers wrote. "With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove, Dua Lipa and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami's Rolling Loud Festival.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren't gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would "make you die in two or three weeks."

The North Carolina rapper’s song "Rockstar" was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.

The rapper was also dropped from a benefit concert for the Working Families Party on Tuesday. He was set to headline the event alongside Saweetie and Wyclef Jean. However, the organizers of the event announced that they were dropping him from the lineup in an effort to "hold people accountable and live to our values."

He was also dropped from his brand ambassador deal with Boohoo Man, Variety reports.

The rapper issued an apology on Twitter following the backlash, noting that his remarks were "insensitive." However, he also noted that people "digested that wrong," prompting many to say his apology fell short.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.