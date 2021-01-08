Rapper DaBaby arrested for carrying a loaded firearm

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested Thursday on two weapon charges.

Acting Captain Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the chart-topping artist, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was arrested at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Rodeo Drive while he was out with a group of males.

"Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Rodeo Drive after store security called 911 of [sic] a group of male subjects walking southbound on Rodeo Drive. They reported that one of the subjects had a weapon in his waistband while in the store," the police spokesman shared with Fox News in a written statement.

The group was detained after returning to a vehicle. After an investigation, Kirk, 29, of Charlotte, N.C., was arrested on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

The "Rockstar" rapper was released from police custody at the Beverly Hills Police Department on a $35,000 bond.

The group of males he was with were "released at the scene," police said.

Kirk is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.