Rapper DaBaby's brother dead at 34

Rapper DaBaby is mourning the loss of his brother Glenn Johnson. He was 34.

DaBaby -- born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk -- took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News that they responded to a call on Tuesday to find Glenn Johnson "who had sustained a gunshot wound." He was later pronounced dead at a North Carolina hospital.

The "ROCKSTAR" musician, 28, seemingly reacted to the death when he posted a short message on Twitter.

"Damn bruh," he wrote Wednesday, adding a broken heart emoji.

Additionally, the rapper took to Instagram to share lyrics from the intro track on his album "KIRK," which makes mention of a brother.

He also wrote another comment, along with a black heart emoji.

And in his Instagram profile, DaBaby wrote in his bio: "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER🖤🕊."

Reps for DaBaby did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.