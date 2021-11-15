DA says Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter's death not yet ruled a homicide, no arrests made

Hannah Price, the stepdaughter of musician Chris Daughtry, was found dead on Friday at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 25 years old.

According to a press release from DA Jared Effler obtained by Fox News, her death is being investigated but it's "premature" to label it murder.

"On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Fentress County Sheriffs Office and the Regional Forensic Center began an investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, age 25," the release started.

"This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible. Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price. Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General's Office for review," it concluded.

CHRIS DAUGHTRY GRIEVES LOSS OF STEPDAUGHTER HANNAH AFTER SUDDEN DEATH

Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared tributes to Hannah on social media.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," the singer, 41, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Hannah. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ STAR CHRIS DAUGHTRY'S STEPDAUGHTER HANNAH, 25, FOUND DEAD IN NASHVILLE: REPORT

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences," he continued. "They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Deanna shared her own tribute and revealed the family is waiting on autopsy results to determine Hannah's cause of death.

"My first born," Deanna captioned a handful of photos of Hannah on Saturday. "I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Daughtry was set to perform in New Jersey on Friday, but the band has postponed future tour dates, according to a statement released on Facebook.

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous marriage. According to the New York Post, Daughtry and Deanna are also the biological parents of 10-year-old twins Adalyn Rose and Noah James.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daughtry is best known for finishing in fourth place on the fifth season of the singing competition series "American Idol" and has since been nominated for four Grammys. His band recently released its sixth studio album.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.