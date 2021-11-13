Expand / Collapse search
American Idol
Published

‘American Idol’ star Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah, 25, found dead in Nashville: reports

Daughtry and his band had been scheduled to perform Friday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but the show was canceled

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Former "American Idol" finalist Chris Daughtry abruptly flew home to Nashville on Friday after learning his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah Daughtry had been found dead, according to reports.

Daughtry and his band had been scheduled to perform Friday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but the show was canceled, the New York Post reported. Other shows in the near future have been postponed as well.

No cause of death for Hannah Daughtry was immediately disclosed. Her body was discovered Friday inside her Nashville home by local police, People magazine reported. An investigation was underway, the report said.

Deanna Daughtry and Chris Daughtry are seen in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 10, 2016. (Getty Images)

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shiows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," the band said in a statement, according to the Post.

Singer Chris Daughtry performs with his band Daughtry in New York City, Aug. 20, 2010.

Singer Chris Daughtry performs with his band Daughtry in New York City, Aug. 20, 2010. (Reuters)

Hannah Daughtry and her brother, Griffin, 23, are Deanna Daughtry’s children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna Daughtry are the biological parents of 10-year-old twins Adalyn Rose and Noah James, according to the Post.

Chris Daughtry, 41, finished in fourth place on "American Idol" in its fifth season and has since been nominated for four Grammys, according to People. His band recently released their sixth studio album.

