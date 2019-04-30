Cynthia Nixon thinks if 'Sex and the City' were made now it wouldn't feature an all-white cast: 'God forbid'

Actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon reportedly thinks that portions of “Sex and the City” would’ve gotten a bit of a makeover had the show been written in present time.

Nixon, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes on the hit show, made the remarks to IndieWire ahead of the debut of her film “Stray Dolls” at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to their report published Monday.

Following a question on the subject, the actress listed race and economic status as among the differences she would expect to see from a theoretical more-recent production of the show.

“Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid,” she told the outlet. “One of the hardest things for me — it was at the time, too — is looking back and seeing how much of it centered around money, right? And how, Steve, my [character’s] husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?”

Nixon also reportedly delved into how physical appearances were represented on the show.

“I think we wouldn’t all look like that,” she said. “In terms of like, the perfection factor. In terms of always looking so incredible.”

But despite the changes she thinks would be made in modern day, she argued to IndieWire that “Sex and the City” is “a feminist show,” although “it has a lot of the failings of the feminist movement in it.”