Cyndi Lauper's son arrested in connection to NYC shooting

Cyndi Lauper's 26-year-old son was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday, the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Declyn Lauper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old male had been shot in the leg. Declyn was arrested around 7:30 p.m. in the "confines" of the 28th Precinct, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD.

RAPPER KILLER MIKE ARRESTED AT GRAMMYS FOR ALTERCATION AFTER WINNING 3 TROPHIES

The injured male was transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside-St. Luke’s Hospital in "stable condition."

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

A representative for Cyndi Lauper did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Declyn was previously arrested in 2022, according to the New York Daily News.

He was found sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle, which was also illegally double-parked, police told the outlet.

At the time, he was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Declyn was ordered to complete five days of community service and stay out of legal trouble for a year, the New York Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Declyn currently resides in the Upper West Side with his mother.

Cyndi launched her first album, "She's So Unusual," in 1983. She is known for the hit song "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," along with "True Colors" and "Time After Time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP