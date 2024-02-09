Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Cyndi Lauper's son arrested in connection to NYC shooting

Declyn Lauper is the son of the 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' singer

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Cyndi Lauper's 26-year-old son was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday, the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Declyn Lauper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old male had been shot in the leg. Declyn was arrested around 7:30 p.m. in the "confines" of the 28th Precinct, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD.

RAPPER KILLER MIKE ARRESTED AT GRAMMYS FOR ALTERCATION AFTER WINNING 3 TROPHIES

Declyn Lauper at an event in NYC

The NYPD arrested Declyn Lauper on Wednesday after a shooting in Harlem. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

The injured male was transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside-St. Luke’s Hospital in "stable condition."

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

A representative for Cyndi Lauper did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Cyndi Lauper with her son

Declyn Lauper lives in New York City with his mother, Cyndi Lauper. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Declyn was previously arrested in 2022, according to the New York Daily News.

He was found sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle, which was also illegally double-parked, police told the outlet.

At the time, he was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Declyn was ordered to complete five days of community service and stay out of legal trouble for a year, the New York Post reported.

Declyn Lauper puts his arm around mom Cyndi Lauper

Declyn Lauper was previously arrested after he was found in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cyndi Lauper attends the Grammys

Cyndi Lauper is known for her songs such as "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" and "True Colors." (Getty Images)

Declyn currently resides in the Upper West Side with his mother. 

Cyndi launched her first album, "She's So Unusual," in 1983. She is known for the hit song "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," along with "True Colors" and "Time After Time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending