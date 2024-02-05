Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rapper Killer Mike arrested at Grammy's for altercation after winning 3 trophies

Killer Mike arrested at the Grammys for misdemeanor, Los Angeles police say

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Rapper Killer Mike was arrested for misdemeanor battery Sunday afternoon at the Grammy Awards, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

The singer's real name, Michael Render, was taken to the LAPD Central Division for processing after allegedly getting in a physical altercation at Crypto.com Arena. Police said Sunday night the 48-year-old was going to be released. 

In a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter on X, Render was escorted in handcuffs by police at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, where he had just won three awards.

Render is accused of getting physical with a security officer, knocking the guard down when they did not move quickly enough out of Render's way, TMZ reported.

Killer Mike accepts Grammy award

Killer Mike accepts the award for best rap album for "Michael" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer," the rapper said backstage. "At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done."

He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album. Prior to Sunday, Killer Mike's last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for "The Whole World" for best rap performance by a duo or group.

Killer Mike at Grammy's podium

Killer Mike , center, celebrates as he accepts the award for best rap album for "Michael" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Killer Mike with all 3 Grammys

Killer Mike poses in the press room with the awards for best rap performance and best rap song for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for "Michael" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix’s "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike," a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta. He owns a number of barbershops, FOX TV Stations reports. 

Online arrest records show Render was released on his own recognizance and is expected back in court Feb. 29.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

