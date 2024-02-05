Rapper Killer Mike arrested at Grammy's for altercation after winning 3 trophies

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested for misdemeanor battery Sunday afternoon at the Grammy Awards, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The singer's real name, Michael Render, was taken to the LAPD Central Division for processing after allegedly getting in a physical altercation at Crypto.com Arena. Police said Sunday night the 48-year-old was going to be released.

In a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter on X, Render was escorted in handcuffs by police at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, where he had just won three awards.

Render is accused of getting physical with a security officer, knocking the guard down when they did not move quickly enough out of Render's way, TMZ reported.

"At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer," the rapper said backstage. "At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done."

He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album. Prior to Sunday, Killer Mike's last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for "The Whole World" for best rap performance by a duo or group.

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix’s "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike," a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta. He owns a number of barbershops, FOX TV Stations reports.

Online arrest records show Render was released on his own recognizance and is expected back in court Feb. 29.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.