Cuban actress Broselianda Hernandez found dead in Miami Beach

Actress Broselianda Hernandez, who worked for more than two decades in television, theater and films in Cuba, has been found dead along the shoreline of Miami Beach, authorities said on Thursday. She was 56.

According to police, there were no apparent signs of foul play. The medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death.

A witness called police early Wednesday after finding a woman near the shoreline, Miami Beach Police spokesperson, Ernesto Rodriguez, said.

Officers and firefighters later identified her as Hernandez. The Havana-born actress had been living in Miami for a few years after an entertainment career in Cuba, authorities said.

According to local news outlets, her family said she left to buy cigarettes late Tuesday but never came home or returned calls.

Hernandez rose to fame in the 1990s with appearances in soap operas such as, “When Water Returns to Land” and “Women of Honor.”

In 2010, she played the mother of Jose Martí in a biopic of the Cuban independence hero, “Martí, the Eye of the Canary.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel mourned Hernandez and sent his condolences to her loved ones on Thursday via Twitter.

"Farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda," he wrote. "We mourn her early loss. Our condolences to her family and friends. #SomosCuba."

