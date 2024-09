Celebrity chef Curtis Stone shared how his skills in the kitchen helped win his wife's heart.

The "Crime Scene Kitchen" judge told Fox News Digital about the early days of his relationship with his wife, Lindsay Price, and what he thinks won her over.

"The first thing I ever made was chocolate mousse with whiskey," he shared. "She's a whiskey drinker, and we were dating. And I just happened to have some of that in the fridge. Knowing that she loved whiskey, one night when we'd been out for dinner, and I was like, ‘Do you want to come in for a coffee? Oh, look at this. I made some chocolate whiskey mousse.’ And she's now my wife, so I guess it worked."

Stone and Price first met and began dating in 2009 and were engaged a few years later, in 2012. Following a quick engagement, the couple tied the knot in the summer of 2013 in Spain.

Since getting married, the couple has welcomed two children, sons Hudson and Emerson, who Stone says are not as fond of his cooking as Price is. He told Fox News Digital Emerson is his biggest critic and "sometimes he will just open his mouth" and let the food fall out.

"It hasn't happened in a while, but he has been known to, I wouldn't call it spitting out, it's more just take a bite, lean forward and open," he explained. "And then it's just a free fall. That's even more insulting than spitting it out, I think."

The celebrity chef has cooked for some of the biggest stars in the industry, having catered for the SAG Awards in 2024, which was attended by Jeremy Allen White, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Aniston and other stars.

In addition to catering for major Hollywood events, Stone also cooks for celebrities on a one-on-one basis. While his cooking is top tier, it seems his son isn't the only one who will sometimes spit out Stone's food.

"I had Lindsey Vonn. She said she would never eat olives, and I said, ‘Let me try,’" he explained. "So, I made a burger and I put olive into the aioli. So very subtle. And as she was taking a bite, she was like, ‘I can smell it. I can smell it.’ She spat the burger out, but, you know, it's OK. I'll get you back, Lindsey."

Stone is once again teaming up with Yolanda Gampp as a judge on the FOX competition cooking show "Crime Scene Kitchen," in which competitors walk into a kitchen where a delicious dessert has just been baked and, after receiving a series of clues, are tasked with recreating the dish.

Gampp teased they have "upped the ante" this season when it comes to the clues given to the contestants and that season 3 is "even better."

"Our detectives are getting better and better because the idea is they're bakers, right? But they have to walk into the crime scene kitchen and try and figure out what was baked in there," Stone said. "And we found that they were getting pretty good at guessing. So, we made it really difficult for them this season. So, we see a lot of mistakes."

Season 3 of "Crime Scene Kitchen" premieres on FOX Sept. 26.