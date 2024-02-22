TV chef Curtis Stone says McDonald's supersized burger should come with health warning

Chef Curtis Stone, who designed the menu for this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital it is "probably a good idea" for McDonald’s to put a "health warning" on its Double Big Mac.

"You can eat fast-food once in a while," Stone said. "That’s up to you, of course. I would just be careful with it."

Stone said consumers may assume that a fast-food company has "done its due diligence or is being responsible when they serve [their food]. Some of these companies serve things that are just ridiculous and have crazy caloric intakes, and I just don’t know that we need to be doing that regularly."

He said eating healthily is "always about balance."

"You’ve got to make sure you keep things in balance. I think eating often throughout the day is important. I know there’s a lot of talk about fasting and that’s OK, that’s one way to do it, but I think actually checking in with yourself a few times, so you don’t ever get super starving because that’s when you go on that giant blowout. And eat what comes out of the ground, not what comes out of packets."

The founder of Michelin-starred restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills, California, will be cooking for 900 guests at the SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles this Saturday.

"We have to cook a plate of food that is going to serve everybody really quickly, it’s got to be absolutely delicious, it’s got to be an expression of the season, so, lots of different considerations," he explained.

"And we literally set up tables a mile long, and we line them with plates, and we walk up that line like an army of cooks, and we get it done fast," he added.

The 48-year-old chef also talked about his new video podcast "Getting Grilled" in which he cooks and has conversations with celebrities.

He said he just filmed with musician Gavin Rossdale, who was "incredible," and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who had him in "stitches." He added that former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila was "one of my favorite interviews. Really interesting dude."

"Incredible guests," he added. "We learn so much about them on that show."

Stone also had his actress wife Lindsay Price on the Valentine’s Day show, during which they discussed his decision to wait to propose to her.

"It was a terrible decision," the chef admitted. "What I should have done is just propose to her immediately, because she’s a good girl and I love her lots."

Stone revealed that after they found out they were going to have a baby he did not want to "quickly drop down on one knee" because he felt like he had to "pull off some kind of shotgun wedding because I had to. I love her and I wanted to propose when the time was right. So, I did wait. But, no, I should have just done it."

He joked that the most romantic thing he has done for her was buying her tickets to go skiing "without me this weekend, so she got to go with some friends and I got to stay here and hold down the fort. So, I don’t know whether she’d see it as romantic, but I thought it was pretty cool."

He added that "fatherhood is the best thing in the world. I absolutely love it. My boys are rock stars. I think they’re incredible humans and I just love being around them and love being a part of their life."

He noted, though, that parenthood "isn’t easy. You’re constantly cleaning up after them, trying to get them to clean up and constantly taking care of business, but I wouldn’t change it."