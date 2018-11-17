Courtney Stodden says she'd 'rather go naked than wear Victoria's Secret' after exec's controversial comments

Courtney Stodden is speaking out against Victoria's Secret after Ed Razek, the brand's CMO, sparked social media backlash for saying that they "don't market" to plus-size and transgender women.

After Razek's controversial remarks, the model took to Instagram to protest the brand, wearing nothing but angel wings in a nude, makeup-free photo. Stodden posed with hands covering her chest and captioned the photo with a powerful message.

"After Edward Razek’s comments about ALL women and what the brand reflects," she wrote. "I’d rather go naked than wear Victoria’s Secret. Ladies, wear your wings proud. We’re all unique AND beautiful."

Razek opened up about the famous lingerie brand's image in a recent interview with Vogue.

"Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should,' Razek told the outlet. 'Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is."

He added, "But we're nobody's third love. We're their first love. And Victoria's Secret has been women's first love from the beginning."

The exec then stated that Victoria's Secret "would cast a transgender model" in the famous runway show but those who have come to casting "didn't make it."

And like many who have been protesting the brand since Razek's comments, Stodden also clapped back at Victoria's Secret, reminding women to embrace different body types while praising her own person 25-pound weight gain.

"I can’t stress ENOUGH how much better I feel with an extra 25 pounds," the model revealed in a recent side-by-side, before-and-after Instagram post.

"The left picture was taken in 2013– I weighed 100 pounds," she continued. "I never really meant to stay skinny by law but I think it was subconsciously branded inside of my head that THIN is IN. But the funny part is, I was my MOST INSECURE Now, 5 years later, at 125 pounds... I’m so much healthier," Stodden added. "I’m so much HAPPIER and I feel my sexiest just be happy everyone and PLEASE PLEASE DO NOT CONFORM (especially if it’s subconscious) #curves #liveyourbestlife."

The 24-year-old who now has a newfound love for her curves, gained notoriety in 2011 when she married "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, 58, when she was just 16 years old. The pair were married for seven years until Stodden officially filed for divorce in March.

Now the model works as an advocate for body positivity, urging women not succumb to the pressures of unrealistic body standards.

Last month, Stodden revealed on Instagram that she is "learning to love food" after years of starving herself to maintain a certain image.

"I used to starve myself," she wrote."I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance ... with everything in life — but b----, I’m gonna eat. #eat."