Courtney Stodden flaunts newfound curves in social media post: ‘I never wanted to stay skinny’

Courtney Stodden is feeling better than ever.

The reality TV star and lingerie model posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday to tell the world she feels better about herself after gaining 25 pounds and captioned the image with a lengthy note detailing her newfound body confidence.

"I can’t stress ENOUGH how much better I feel with an extra 25 pounds," the Washington native wrote.

"The left picture was taken in 2013– I weighed 100 pounds," she continued. "I never really meant to stay skinny by law but I think it was subconsciously branded inside of my head that THIN is IN.

"But the funny part is, I was my MOST INSECURE Now, 5 years later, at 125 pounds... I’m so much healthier," Stodden added. "I’m so much HAPPIER and I feel my sexiest just be happy everyone and PLEASE PLEASE DO NOT CONFORM (especially if it’s subconscious) #curves #liveyourbestlife."

Stodden, 24, gained notoriety in 2011 when she married "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, 58, when she was just 16-years-old. The pair were married for 7 years until Stodden officially filed for divorce in March.

The starlet has long been a proponent of showcasing a positive body image and earlier in the day, shared a black and white image of herself donning a black lace lingerie one-piece and captioning the photo, "I’d rather eat potatoes and drink champagne than be an xs! #curvygirl."

Last month, Stodden revealed on Instagram that she is "learning to love food" after years of starving herself to maintain a certain image.

'I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance ... with everything in life — but b----, I’m gonna eat. #eat,' she wrote.