Courtney Stodden announces engagement on Instagram, shows off massive ring

Courtney Stodden is engaged.

The model and singer took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a picture of a massive engagement ring and to announce to their more than 309K followers that they officially said "yes."

"I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful," Stodden captioned the video post.

Stodden also posted an Instagram Story to show off the sparkly ring even further, holding it directly to the camera and moving it closer to show off its glittery goodness.

Unfortunately, the star did not mention in the post exactly who popped the question.

In January of 2020, Stodden finalized a divorce from "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchinson three years after they’d called it quits. The duo made headlines when they first got together thanks to the large age difference between them. Hutchinson is currently 61-years-old, at the time, he was 51 when he married Stodden at 16.

Months later, Stodden was spotted out and about with Brian Austin Green amid his divorce from Megan Fox. However, that fizzled out before it became any kind of concrete relationship.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News in July, Stodden explained that they and Green, 46, were having fun together and suggested they were physical until the star felt compelled to block his number.

"I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me," Stodden alleged. "I stand with them and I believe them."

"Brian wanted me to remain his little secret," Stodden claimed, further calling Green "a womanizer."

Stodden has made headlines recently not for their dating life but for calling out Chrissy Teigen over alleged online bullying.

Stodden opened up to Fox News last year about the online bullying they received from Teigen over the years in which the "Chrissy's Court" star allegedly made vile remarks to Stodden to "kill" themselves.

The revelations prompted Teigen to issue an apology and she has been relatively silent on social media since.