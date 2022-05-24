Courtney Love retracts Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial comments after ‘accidental’ video is posted online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Courtney Love is backtracking after weighing in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit after Love said some videos in which she commented on the public trial appeared to "accidentally" leak online.

In a recent social media post shared to Instagram on Saturday, Love, 57, is seen walking her dog in a short video clip, however, it’s what the Hole frontwoman wrote in the post’s lengthy caption that caught the attention of her followers.

"My side of the street, needs to stay clean;" the singer began in her scribe. "I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public (I’m sure it was not deliberate) in it I am weaponising snark (what else do we do with snark?)"



"Was it my own (granted, massive, a character defect, ego?) Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives?



"Is it ANY OF MY F--KING BUSINESS? No."

Love added: "What about the times I’ve been publicly defamed? My true friends have done so much to help me during these public ritual systemic humiliations?"



Love went on to write, "I certainly don't always do the right thing," before adding, "I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. I've been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy [sic]."

"I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever," the musician later continued.

"In my program of recovery, 'when we were wrong, we promptly admitted it' I was wrong," the widow of Kurt Cobain added in her about face.

"The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having 'fun with schadenfraude [sic]' (look it up: 'Delight in another's down fall')& show sincere empathy for both parties," Love concluded. "If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends. Back to my offline life."

Love’s initial remarks centered on the Depp-Heard trial were heard in a series of videos in which Love reportedly said, "I don't really want to make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room."

The intimate Viper Room was once co-owned by Depp and is known for welcoming some of the most influential acts in the business who have played the venue. The West Hollywood establishment recently announced it would be closing its doors after more than 35 years.

"Johnny, when I was on crack and [daughter] Frances [Bean Cobain] was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," Love continued.

She reportedly pressed that Depp often "sent limos" to Cobain’s school "where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all her friends to go to both Pirates [of the Caribbean movies]."

"He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it," Love explained. "I've never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."

In her videos, Love is said to have mentioned that she knows what it feels to be "the most-hated woman in America" and "the world" and empathizes with Heard, 36, for what the actress is going through in defense of Depp’s defamation claims that came after she penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 alleging being the victim of domestic and emotional abuse.

Although Heard did not name Depp as her abuser, she detailed allegations stemming from the time period she was married to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

"But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is," Love reportedly said. "And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned."

Depp and Heard first met in 2009, but wouldn't get together romantically until after they split with their respective partners in 2012. The two got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015 before splitting the following year after just 15 months of marriage.