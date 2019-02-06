Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean says she has guilt over inheriting her father’s fortune

Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain opened up about her relationship with money and how she feels some “guilt” over inheriting her father’s fortune.

Frances Bean Cobain, 26, who is also the daughter of singer Courtney Love, said on the podcast “RuPaul: What’s The Tee?” that her relationship with money is different because she “didn’t earn it.”

“So, it’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of, and it’s almost like I have this foreign relationship to it or like a guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself,” Cobain said.

Cobain told RuPaul and podcast co-host Michelle Visage that she took control of her finances after she got sober in 2016.

“The one way that I was shown how to live was to live in excess, like live beyond your means,” she said. “It took me stepping away from that and getting sober in order to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it’s not permanent.”

COURTNEY LOVE HIRED GROUP TO KILL FRANCES BEAN COBAIN'S EX-HUSBAND OVER NIRVANA GUITAR, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Cobain reportedly receives more than $100,000 a month from Kurt Cobain’s estate, who died in 1994 when Frances was 1, news.com.au reported. The late Nirvana frontman’s daughter also has $15.83 million in other inherited assets.

Cobain revealed in an Instagram post last February that she was two years sober.

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love," Frances wrote in the post on Tuesday. "This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frances said she kept her sobriety private for the last two years, but decided it was time to move past the fear of being judged and misunderstood by the public.

Both of Frances' musician parents also struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse.