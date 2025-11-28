Kylie Jenner, Brittany Aldean and more stars share sizzling holiday vacation looks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities are staying warm for the holidays

Kylie Jenner, Brittany Aldean, Christina Haack and more are ringing in the season with fresh bikini photos.

Cindy Crawford and Kate Hudson also shared skin-baring looks of their own this week.

KYLIE JENNER

Kylie Jenner posed for a backyard photoshoot in a silver-metallic string bikini. The 28-year-old beauty mogul shared several angles of the look, including a shot of her tying the bikini bottom. She ended the post with a golden-hour outdoor shower selfie.

Khloé Kardashian joked in the comments, "Tag the photographer," prompting fans to guess who snapped the photos.

Jenner is also gearing up for a festive week with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The actor recently returned to Los Angeles after filming "Dune: Part Three" in Europe, and a source told People the couple will spend Thanksgiving together with her family.

The pair have been navigating a long-distance relationship, but a source told the outlet, "Despite the distance, they’ve stayed close." The insider added that Jenner has been flying to visit him and that the couple is "making it work" as the holidays begin.

KYLIE JENNER STUNS FANS WITH SHOULDER-LENGTH HAIR AND SPORTY NEW LOOK

BRITTANY ALDEAN

The Aldean family appeared to have jetted off on an island vacation ahead of Thanksgiving. Brittany Aldean shared photos of the family enjoying a relaxing getaway and quality time together.

She snapped a mirror selfie in a floral-print bikini with oversized daisy earrings. She also posted a solo shot sipping a drink on the beach.

Another slide showed a family selfie with the couple’s children, Memphis, 7, and Navy, 6, along with a video of the kids playing in the ocean. She captioned the post, "Just us."

CHRISTINA HAACK

Christina Haack posed in a sparkly metallic dress with an open back for a nighttime photo. Beside her was a bottle and glass of her new champagne line, Clé Cachée. She captioned the post, "Scorpio Szn."

Her carousel included photos of her children, as well as her boyfriend, Christopher LaRocca. One shot showed the group spending Halloween with Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa.

Haack and El Moussa finalized their divorce in 2018 and share two children: Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10. Haack began dating LaRocca, the CEO and president of Network Connex, in October 2024.

DEMI LOVATO

Demi Lovato enjoyed a vacation by the water this past week with friends.

The singer shared a series of beach photos in a retro-inspired black and white bikini. She included a selfie tanning on a boat, revealing visible tan lines.

Lovato also shared selfies with friends on the beach and captioned the post, "Cool for the summer, warm for the winter."

Off the beach, Lovato has also been celebrating newlywed life. Her husband, Jutes, told People this week that the couple keeps things fun at home with an imaginary "roommate" named Luigi, saying, "We blame everything on Luigi."

He added, "Our communication styles just work really well together," as they continue to grow closer after their May wedding.

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa shared a sun-soaked look on Instagram.

The pop star posed in a sparkly purple string bikini while lying on her side. She accessorized with chunky gold jewelry, including a large bangle.

Her post also included more beach outfits, such as a black silk dress and oversized sunglasses. The singer is enjoying summertime in Brazil and captioned the post, "Carioca Way."

The Grammy winner is currently on her Radical Optimism Tour in South America, which began Nov. 7 in Buenos Aires. The tour wraps Dec. 5 in Mexico City.

HALSEY

Halsey wowed fans with a series of vacation photos this week.

The singer shared a selfie in a multicolor triangle bikini, showing off her natural freckles. The slideshow recapped her trip to Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort in Hawaii. Halsey posted photos of biking, boating and painting with friends and her fiancé, Avan Jogia.

She wrote in the caption, "Finally took a break!!!" The getaway follows the October and November stretch of her North American tour. The Back to Badlands Tour resumes Jan. 9 in Toronto.

KATE HUDSON

Kate Hudson gave followers a peek at her getting-ready process for the Paris premiere of "Song Sung Blue."

The 46-year-old actress posed in the mirror wearing a black bra, nude underwear and black tights before changing into her final look, a champagne-colored Dolce & Gabbana satin dress. The black bra peeked through the top of the gown.

Hudson stars in "Song Sung Blue," out Dec. 25, playing Claire Sardina, one half of the Neil Diamond tribute duo Lightning and Thunder. The film follows the pair’s touring years in the late 1980s and ’90s.

CINDY CRAWFORD AND DAUGHTER KAIA GERBER PROVE MODELING RUNS IN FAMILY AT GLAMOROUS GALA

CINDY CRAWFORD

Cindy Crawford shared a skin-baring hotel-room moment this week.

The retired model posed in a white robe slipped off one shoulder, showing off her legs. She held a book in one hand and a glass of champagne in the other. Crawford captioned the post, "Congratulations, Miss Thang!" while promoting her friend’s new book.

