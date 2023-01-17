Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Country star Kelsea Ballerini addresses rumored Chase Stokes romance in new video: 'Stop looking'

Chase Stokes from the popular Netflix show "Outer Banks" has recently been linked to Ballerini

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Country singer Kelsey Ballerini and Netflix stud Chase Stokes sparked romance rumors last week after photos emerged of the two spending some time together.

Ballerini, 29 and Stokes, 30 were both pictured at the College Football Playoff National Championship game cozying up to one another in a group photo shared to Instagram..

On Monday, Ballerini took to TikTok to address the fan speculation, referencing a post about her from a gossip site.

"I know, I know, I know, I know, I know. I know," she lamented to the camera, as a screenshot of the post displayed in the background. "Stop reading. Stop reading. Stop looking."

Kelsea Ballerini addressed dating rumors in a video posted to TikTok.

Kelsea Ballerini addressed dating rumors in a video posted to TikTok. (Jason Kempin /2022 CMT Music Awards /Mondadori Portfolio)

KELSEA BALLERINI OPENUS UP ABOUT MAKING THE 'REALLY DIFFICULT' DECISION TO DIVORCE HUSBAND MORGAN EVANS

"But what is happening, guys?" she asked her followers.

"What? What? What?" she said as she motioned to different parts of the message. "No — let's not do this, you know?"

The post behind her reads in part, "She's too busy consistently asking out the manager at Soho House Nash when she comes in all the time after last call… This has to be a PR play," referencing a photo of Ballerini and Stokes.

Kelsey Ballerini clapped back at a post shared to a gossip site.

Kelsey Ballerini clapped back at a post shared to a gossip site. (Tim Mosenfelder)

"I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," Ballerini captioned her video.

Stokes previously added fuel to the dating rumor fire when he posted a series of photos to Instagram four days ago.

One picture showed Ballerini and Stokes cuddled up in their seats at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While their backs are to the camera, Stokes tagged the singer, so there was no confusion as to who he was sitting with. Ballerini commented on the post saying, "go vols" along with an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes. 

Chase Stokes shared a picture with Kelsea Ballerini in a series of photos posted to his Instagram.

Chase Stokes shared a picture with Kelsea Ballerini in a series of photos posted to his Instagram. (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ballerini recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband and fellow musician Morgan Evans in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stokes dated his "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline until the pair called it quits in 2021.

Kelsea Ballerini split from her husband, Australian musician Morgan Evans, in August.

Kelsea Ballerini split from her husband, Australian musician Morgan Evans, in August. (Taylor Hill)

As for if Ballerini and Stokes are in fact dating, the singer never confirmed or denied their relationship status in the TikTok video.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending