Country star Kelsea Ballerini addresses rumored Chase Stokes romance in new video: 'Stop looking'

Country singer Kelsey Ballerini and Netflix stud Chase Stokes sparked romance rumors last week after photos emerged of the two spending some time together.

Ballerini, 29 and Stokes, 30 were both pictured at the College Football Playoff National Championship game cozying up to one another in a group photo shared to Instagram..

On Monday, Ballerini took to TikTok to address the fan speculation, referencing a post about her from a gossip site.

"I know, I know, I know, I know, I know. I know," she lamented to the camera, as a screenshot of the post displayed in the background. "Stop reading. Stop reading. Stop looking."

"But what is happening, guys?" she asked her followers.

"What? What? What?" she said as she motioned to different parts of the message. "No — let's not do this, you know?"

The post behind her reads in part, "She's too busy consistently asking out the manager at Soho House Nash when she comes in all the time after last call… This has to be a PR play," referencing a photo of Ballerini and Stokes.

"I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," Ballerini captioned her video.

Stokes previously added fuel to the dating rumor fire when he posted a series of photos to Instagram four days ago.

One picture showed Ballerini and Stokes cuddled up in their seats at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While their backs are to the camera, Stokes tagged the singer, so there was no confusion as to who he was sitting with. Ballerini commented on the post saying, "go vols" along with an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

Ballerini recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband and fellow musician Morgan Evans in August.

Stokes dated his "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline until the pair called it quits in 2021.

As for if Ballerini and Stokes are in fact dating, the singer never confirmed or denied their relationship status in the TikTok video.