Country star Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

Country singer Joe Diffie has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his rep.

Diffie's publicist, Scott Adkins, released a statement to Fox News from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is currently receiving treatment.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie, 61, said in the statement.

"We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic," he added.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From the Sun” and “Pickup Man."

Diffie joins celebs such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Laura Bell Bundy and more who all have gone public with their positive test results.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

