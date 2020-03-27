Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith and others join lineup for FOX concert special

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith have joined the lineup for FOX's upcoming concert special to benefit Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox Corporation and iHeartMedia have teamed up to for "FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America," which will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

ELTON JOHN TO HOST ‘FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA’

The commercial-free special concert event will pay tribute to frontline medical professionals, first responders and local heroes while soliciting donations from viewers and listeners.

The event is hosted by Elton John and previously announced performers include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The hourlong concert will also feature inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and more as the benefit special will pay tribute to the those who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.

It also will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The benefit special will air in the timeslot originally scheduled for “iHeartRadio Music Awards,” which was postponed as a result of the growing pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

Last week, Fox Corporation announced it would provide everyone in America unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX television stations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.