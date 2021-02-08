Country star Jimmie Allen tweets about 'forgiveness' days after Morgan Wallen's N-word controversy

Jimmie Allen is open to forgiveness.

The country star is one of the genre's most prominent Black artists and took to Twitter on Saturday to discuss "forgiveness" after Morgan Wallen's N-word controversy.

While Allen, 34, didn't directly mention the scandal, his messages came just days after Wallen was dropped by his agency and suspended by his label after being caught on video saying the N-word.

He was also decried by the country music community, deemed ineligible for the year's Academy of Country Music Awards and his music was pulled from some stations.

"Forgiveness is more powerful than abandonment," Allen said in his first message on Saturday. "Our job as humans is to help each other be the best version of themselves."

A fan pointed out that forgiveness should come after accountability, and Allen agreed.

"Accountability is very important......we all must be held accountable [for] our messes ups," he replied. "As I look over my life and the poor choices I have made and consequences I faced for them, I think back to the people that didn’t give up on me and were willing to help me be better."

He later added: "It’s not about what is easiest....it’s about what is right. In order to receive forgiveness, we must give forgiveness."

Again, a fan commented, asking "where is the line drawn between forgiveness & enabling?"

"When I was a kid I use [sic.] to always ask my mom that How many chances does a person get? Honestly I can’t answer that. I think it’s a personal decision," he explained. "If you have personally put time in trying to help someone then you can tell when your efforts are working or in vein."

In yet another tweet, Allen echoed his earlier sentiments about the importance of accountability and praised people that "were willing to help me DO better" when he made mistakes.

After the video of Wallen leaked, the star apologized for his actions in a statement shared with Fox News.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," the 27-year-old said in his statement.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," he continued.