Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country

Country star Colt Ford's condition 'steadily improving' after suffering heart attack, remains 'in the ICU'

Musician Colt Ford hospitalized in Arizona following medical scare

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko discuss what Independence Day means for them Video

Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko discuss what Independence Day means for them

Cold Ford and Krizz Kaliko share their feelings on Independence Day and explain how much the freedoms Americans have means to them.

Country musician Colt Ford remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit following a heart attack last week.

Ford, 54, suffered a heart attack on April 4, after a performance in Gilbert, Arizona, at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar.

He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical attention and was placed in the ICU in "stable, but critical condition."

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD SUFFERS HEART ATTACK, IN ‘CRITICAL CONDITION’

Country star Colt Ford wears a cowboy hat and jeans.

Colt Ford suffered a heart attack last week and remains in the ICU. (Colt Ford)

"Ford remains in the ICU, with his condition steadily improving in a positive direction," his representative told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

COUNTRY DUO RELEASES FOURTH OF JULY ANTHEM, ‘WE’RE PROUD OF THE FLAG'

"At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers."

The "Slow Ride" singer is being treated at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Country star Colt Ford holds a microphone with an American Flag draped around

The country musician is "steadily improving" from his heart attack last week. (Rick Diamond)

Shortly after the incident, his representative told Fox News Digital, "He is currently in stable, but critical condition in the ICU." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford has a number of shows scheduled this month, including stops in Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia. His tour dates are scheduled throughout the summer.

Along with several No. 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

Musician Colt Ford wears a cowboy hat and sunglasses in a barn.

Ford is the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums. (Colt Ford)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ford, born Jason Farris Brown, became known for his unique ability to blend country and rap genres.

He's the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums ("Declaration of Independence") and Top Rap Albums ("Thanks for Listening").

The former professional golfer has since collaborated with Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban and Brantley Gilbert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending