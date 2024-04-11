Country star Colt Ford's condition 'steadily improving' after suffering heart attack, remains 'in the ICU'

Country musician Colt Ford remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit following a heart attack last week.

Ford, 54, suffered a heart attack on April 4, after a performance in Gilbert, Arizona, at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar.

He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical attention and was placed in the ICU in "stable, but critical condition."

COUNTRY STAR COLT FORD SUFFERS HEART ATTACK, IN ‘CRITICAL CONDITION’

"Ford remains in the ICU, with his condition steadily improving in a positive direction," his representative told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

COUNTRY DUO RELEASES FOURTH OF JULY ANTHEM, ‘WE’RE PROUD OF THE FLAG'

"At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers."

The "Slow Ride" singer is being treated at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona .

Shortly after the incident, his representative told Fox News Digital, "He is currently in stable, but critical condition in the ICU."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford has a number of shows scheduled this month, including stops in Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia. His tour dates are scheduled throughout the summer.

Along with several No. 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ford, born Jason Farris Brown, became known for his unique ability to blend country and rap genres.

He's the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums ("Declaration of Independence") and Top Rap Albums ("Thanks for Listening").

The former professional golfer has since collaborated with Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban and Brantley Gilbert.