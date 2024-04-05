Country star Colt Ford suffers heart attack, in 'critical condition'

Country musician Colt Ford is in "critical condition" after suffering a heart attack following a performance on Thursday in Gilbert, Arizona.

Ford, 54, had recently played a show at Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row, his representative said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Ford's representative added, "He is currently in stable, but critical condition in the ICU."

COUNTRY DUO RELEASES FOURTH OF JULY ANTHEM, ‘WE’RE PROUD OF THE FLAG'

The "Slow Ride" singer is in the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ford was scheduled to perform at the Star of the Desert Arena in Primm, Nevada, on Friday night.

Along with several No. 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ford, born Jason Farris Brown, became known for his unique ability to blend country and rap genres.

He's the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums ("Declaration of Independence") and Top Rap Albums ("Thanks for Listening").

The former professional golfer has since collaborated with Jake Owen, Jamey Johnson, Dillon Carmichael and Brantley Gilbert.