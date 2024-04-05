Expand / Collapse search
Exclusive

Country star Colt Ford suffers heart attack, in 'critical condition'

Singer Colt Ford is in the ICU at an Arizona medical center

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Colt Ford and Krizz Kaliko discuss what Independence Day means for them Video

Colt Ford and Krizz Kaliko discuss what Independence Day means for them

Cold Ford and Krizz Kaliko share their feelings on Independence Day and explain how much the freedoms Americans have means to them.

Country musician Colt Ford is in "critical condition" after suffering a heart attack following a performance on Thursday in Gilbert, Arizona.

Ford, 54, had recently played a show at Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row, his representative said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Ford's representative added, "He is currently in stable, but critical condition in the ICU." 

COUNTRY DUO RELEASES FOURTH OF JULY ANTHEM, ‘WE’RE PROUD OF THE FLAG'

Country singer Colt Ford holds an American flag at the microphone

Country star Colt Ford suffered a heart attack in Arizona on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The "Slow Ride" singer is in the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Ford was scheduled to perform at the Star of the Desert Arena in Primm, Nevada, on Friday night.

Country star Colt Ford wears a cowboy hat and jeans.

Ford is in "stable, but critical condition" in the ICU. (Colt Ford)

Along with several No. 1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s "Dirt Road Anthem," which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

Ford, born Jason Farris Brown, became known for his unique ability to blend country and rap genres.

Musician Colt Ford wears a cowboy hat and sunglasses in a barn.

Ford's the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums. (Colt Ford)

He's the only artist to have a No. 1 album on Billboard Top Country Albums ("Declaration of Independence") and Top Rap Albums ("Thanks for Listening").

The former professional golfer has since collaborated with Jake Owen, Jamey Johnson, Dillon Carmichael and Brantley Gilbert.

