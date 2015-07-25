Country singer denies affair with Miranda Lambert amid Blake Shelton split

Ever since news broke of Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's shocking split, rumors have swirled as to what led country music's king and queen to call it quits.



The country singer named by multiple reports as having an affair with Lambert took to Twitter on Tuesday to deny the cheating allegations.

"I don't normally address gossip but in this case I will," singer Chris Young wrote on Twitter. "My name has been mentioned as a contributing factor in Blake and Miranda's divorce. That is totally FALSE. They are both my friends and I would not betray that friendship. Just wanted to clear that up."

Just hours after the pair announced their divorce, rumors circulated that infidelity-- on Lambert's part-- was to blame for the seemingly sudden split up.

A TMZ report, citing sources, claims that Shelton had learned that Lambert was unfaithful with Young, and he subsequently filed for divorce. The gossip site reports it was the second time Shelton had suspected his wife cheating on him. The site claims Shelton had suspected Lambert was involved with Young and more recently that she was sneaking around with another man, who was not famous.

Shelton's infidelity has been at the heart of tabloid rumors since their 2011 union. However, current media reports cite sources claiming Shelton has been faithful to Lambert throughout their marriage and has been focusing on work since they split. Some fans believe the "Sangria" singer's PR team has been hard at work to paint the divorce in Shelton's favor.

Meanwhile, The New York Post reports that Lambert and Shelton's marriage crumbled in part because she did not want to have children. A source told The Post Shelton wanted to start a family sooner than Lambert did, and their varying views on children-- plus their busy schedules-- led to the split.

The pair's divorce announcement left fans shocked, and it seems even Lambert's own mother may have been surprised by the news.

Radar Online reports that Lambert’s mother, Beverly Lambert, was stunned and upset to hear of the split after four years.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” she told Radar when reached for comment. “They didn’t tell me!”

The two released a joint statement confirming the surprising news.

“This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Shelton and Lambert have each won Country Music Associations nod for top vocalists for the past five years. The couple seemed to be the king and queen of all things country, so what went wrong?

Saturday night, Lambert was spotted without her wedding ring while performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days, in Wyoming. She broke down crying asking for the audience’s help in finishing, “The House that Built Me”—a song given to her by Shelton.

However, on Sunday, Shelton was all smiles at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He was photographed wearing his wedding band, despite talk of breakup.

Shelton filed for divorce July 6 in Oklahoma, according to documents obtained by InTouch. The documents show the singer filed in a different county than he and Lambert lived and that the divorce was finalized on July 20. Shelton also filed for a "petition for protective order" which was granted and he used only his and Lambert's initials in the filing.

The superstar singers, who began dating in 2006. They were last seen together in public on July 3 where they performed together at the Greenbrier Classic concert series in West Virginia.

The country power couple has gushed their love for one another throughout the years and have denied that the marriage was on the rocks.

"I'm not sunshine and roses. Blake's the happiest person on the planet,” Lambert told Marie Claire in January 2015. “He pulls me out of my darkness … Literally, everything is the best about being married."

Shelton described meeting Lambert to VH1’s "Behind the Music in 2011." Shelton and Lambert met while he was married to his first wife.

“I was a married guy, you know? Standing up there and singing with somebody and going, ‘Man, this shouldn’t be happening.’ Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage," he said.

Shelton is scheduled to perform July 24th at the Country Jam USA in Wisconsin and Lambert on July 28th in Nashville, Tenn.

Fox News' Blanche Johnson contributed to this report.