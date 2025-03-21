Country singer Chris Janson 'finds God' hunting and fishing in the great outdoors

When country star Chris Janson is not performing on stage, he’s embracing something even bigger – his faith and family, all through his love of the great outdoors.

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer opened up to Fox News Digital about his deep-rooted passion for hunting and fishing, calling it one of the "greatest experiences" of his life.

"I've hunted with both of my sons and one of my daughters," Janson said.

"It's one of the greatest experiences of my life, and the thing that I probably treasure the most outside of my marriage."

The singer-songwriter has four kids. Janson and his wife, Kelly Lynn, who is also his manager, welcomed two children together – daughter Georgia and son Jesse. Lynn also has two adult children from her previous marriage, and Janson considers them his own.

Passing down the great outdoors tradition is important to Janson, especially with his 11-year-old son, Jesse.

"Having my youngest son is like a second me," he said. "I know people say all the time… your kids are carbon copies, but truly, my son is a carbon copy of me… We think alike. We walk alike; we talk alike… we hunt alike. It's one of the greatest opportunities I've ever had and privileges in life."

"The Reel Bass Pro" crooner told Fox News Digital how the father-son duo enjoy performing together, as well as their love for the outdoors.

"We hunt and fish every chance we get… if you don't find us on stage… you're probably going to find us somewhere hidden off in the woods, hunting, fishing, living the conservationist lifestyle. It's really important to me," he added.

Janson credited hunting and fishing for shaping him into the man he is today, adding that he finds "a lot of happiness and peace in it."

"A lot of people find God in certain places. I happened to find Him in those moments… If it was not in my life, I don’t know that I would be the kind of man that I am today."

With an unwavering love for his family, the outdoors and his faith, Janson made it clear — he’s a country boy at heart.

"I’m just a straightforward, straight-shootin’ country guy who wears his heart on his sleeve," the "All American Guy" singer remarked.

"I say exactly what I think and mean what I say. I love my wife, I love my kids… I love hunting and fishing… I love everything that goes along with it. It’s not just about the harvest. It’s really just about the experience, mostly."

Janson reflected on his music career and the people who have had the biggest impact on him, including Kid Rock.

The "Stay Rowdy" singer’s admiration and friendship with Kid Rock runs deep - not only through their shared love of country music, but also because of their connection to the great outdoors.

Janson told Fox News Digital that Kid Rock is one of his "oldest buddies."

"I just love Kid Rock, personally. He's just an old friend of mine," Janson said. "Yes, he is a very vocal Trump supporter and I'm a conservative. I love this country. I love our flag. I love our troops, I love patriotism, I love everything that America is and stands for."

"That was some of the basis of us being friends… when you see eye to eye with somebody right from the get-go on… majority of things, especially politically speaking or musically speaking… it just works. It's a good relationship."

While Kid Rock’s larger-than-life persona is no secret to fans, Janson was quick to highlight a side of the country rock star that people may not be aware of.

"He's wildly intelligent," Janson said of Kid Rock and added, "I would probably say genius level on some things—and a lot of things."

Beyond his musical talent, Kid Rock’s devotion to his family is something Janson admires and respects.

"He’s a great friend, a good family man, loves his family very passionately," Janson told Fox News Digital.

Their mutual passion for the great outdoors has not only allowed them to form a strong friendship but also connected them with like-minded souls in the hunting and fishing community.

"We have a lot of mutual friends in that space," Janson pointed out.

Janson is currently on tour with Kid Rock and was thrilled at the opportunity to hit the stage together.

"The tour is going to be really awesome," he remarked. "It’s a big party for America."

The "Good Vibes" singer joined Kid Rock for special performances this past weekend in Nebraska and Minnesota.

The music duo will continue to share the stage on March 28 in Louisville, Kentucky, and March 29 in Milwaukee.