Trisha Yearwood calls Garth Brooks 'love of my life,' thanks him for being her cheerleader

LOS ANGELES- Trisha Yearwood praised Garth Brooks for being her No. 1 fan on a day when she was the honored guest.

Yearwood, 60, held her husband in the highest regards while accepting her star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

The "She's In Love With A Boy" singer admitted the country icon was her "cheerleader" and said Brooks was just as excited about her big wins in life as she was.

"The first Garth that I met is here, and the one that has really been a cheerleader," Yearwood told the crowd. "And as many accolades and awards as he has won, I've never seen him get more excited than he does when I receive something."

Yearwood added, "For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you, and I just appreciate you for, you know… we're down a few stars from each other, but we're going to figure something out."

She joked, "We'll put some bread crumbs or something."

The "Georgia Rain" singer later admitted that Brooks was the "love of my life."

"He’s my person. He has accomplished so much in his career, but he is happiest when other people win," she told Extra. "And I think he just believes in me so much, and he believes that I deserve more than I believe I deserve, so I know that he’s genuinely the happiest person here today."

Carly Pearce exclusively told Fox News Digital that Yearwood was one of the most timeless artists, and the "soundtrack" to her childhood.

"You hear songs like ‘Walkaway Joe,’ and they're the soundtrack to my childhood and why I wanted to do this for a living," Pearce said. "She has been one of those true country artists that has continued to evolve over decades, all while remaining so classic and true and timeless.

"She's one of the most timeless artists of the last… I don't even know how many generations."

Pearce couldn't pinpoint one instance of key advice Yearwood had bestowed, but more of an essence the country star embodied.

"She's one of the most down-to-earth people that I've ever met," Pearce said. "She says hello to everybody. She's everybody's friend, and she's everybody's sister, and I think that's a true testament to who she is."

Yearwood and Brooks have been married since 2005, and she is a "bonus mom" to his three children, Taylor, August and Allie, from his marriage to Sandy Mahl.

In 2021, Yearwood opened up about their marriage, saying they’re both "very much alphas."

"We're both very independent people who run our own ships," she said. "Sometimes when two people are driving two big ships it can be difficult."

However, she said their marriage is "better now than ever."

"I was always the person in relationships when things got difficult I was really happy to just bail," she admitted. "I was good at that. So in this situation, that's not an option because this is the love of my life, so you sit down and talk it through, and that gets you better when you get to the other side."