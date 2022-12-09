Country music duo Dan+Shay celebrate ten years since their first meeting with a sentimental Instagram post

Dan+Shay, the country duo made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, met 10 years ago, and their lives have drastically changed since then.

The two first met on Dec. 7, 2012. Since then, they have released many hits like "Tequila," "Speechless" and "I Should Probably Go To Bed."

The two have also taken home a number of awards for their music like multiple ACM Awards, an American Music Award and three Grammy Awards, among many others.

DAN + SHAY SINGER, SHAY MOONEY, DEBUTS 50LB WEIGHT LOSS: ‘I’VE LITERALLY NEVER FELT BETTER'

The two celebrated 10 years as a duo with a heartfelt slideshow on Instagram filled with pictures of the pair over the years.

"We met exactly 10 years ago today (December 7, 2012) and our lives were forever changed. With your love + support, we’ve been able to accomplish so many incredible things that we’ve dreamed of since we were little kids. The one thing that has been a constant throughout our decade long journey is our friendship," the two began their Instagram post.

They went on to talk about their upcoming album and how thankful they are for everything that has happened over the past 10 years.

LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY CELEBRATED BY PEERS AT ACM HONORS

"More importantly than anything else, we’re genuinely just two best friends who get to do what we love together and we wouldn’t trade it for the world. As we’re currently working on our 5th album, our relationship is stronger than it’s ever been and our sense of gratitude is at an all-time high. Looking through these photos this morning brought back so many memories and tears, but we feel like we’re only just getting started," they wrote.

"We’re more focused than ever and know our best music is yet to come. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for continuing to believe in us. It means more than you’ll ever know. While we’re all up in our emotions today, please comment or post your favorite #10YearsofDanAndShay story! All the love, Dan + Shay," they ended their post.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Dan+Shay released their first song together, "19 You+Me" in 2013. They then released their debut album, "Where It All Began" the following year. Since then, they have put out the albums "Obsessed," "Dan+Shay" and "Good Things." The duo also released two Christmas songs, "Pick Out A Christmas Tree" and "Holiday Party."