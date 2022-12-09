Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

Country music duo Dan+Shay celebrate ten years since their first meeting with a sentimental Instagram post

The two released their first song together '19 You+Me' in 2013

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Dan+Shay, the country duo made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, met 10 years ago, and their lives have drastically changed since then. 

The two first met on Dec. 7, 2012. Since then, they have released many hits like "Tequila," "Speechless" and "I Should Probably Go To Bed." 

The two have also taken home a number of awards for their music like multiple ACM Awards, an American Music Award and three Grammy Awards, among many others. 

The country music duo Dan+Shay posted on Instagram celebrating ten years since they first met. 

The country music duo Dan+Shay posted on Instagram celebrating ten years since they first met.  (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

DAN + SHAY SINGER, SHAY MOONEY, DEBUTS 50LB WEIGHT LOSS: ‘I’VE LITERALLY NEVER FELT BETTER' 

The two celebrated 10 years as a duo with a heartfelt slideshow on Instagram filled with pictures of the pair over the years. 

"We met exactly 10 years ago today (December 7, 2012) and our lives were forever changed. With your love + support, we’ve been able to accomplish so many incredible things that we’ve dreamed of since we were little kids. The one thing that has been a constant throughout our decade long journey is our friendship," the two began their Instagram post. 

They went on to talk about their upcoming album and how thankful they are for everything that has happened over the past 10 years. 

LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY CELEBRATED BY PEERS AT ACM HONORS 

Dan+Shay have received many awards for their popular music, including three Grammy Awards. 

Dan+Shay have received many awards for their popular music, including three Grammy Awards.  (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"More importantly than anything else, we’re genuinely just two best friends who get to do what we love together and we wouldn’t trade it for the world. As we’re currently working on our 5th album, our relationship is stronger than it’s ever been and our sense of gratitude is at an all-time high. Looking through these photos this morning brought back so many memories and tears, but we feel like we’re only just getting started," they wrote. 

"We’re more focused than ever and know our best music is yet to come. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for continuing to believe in us. It means more than you’ll ever know. While we’re all up in our emotions today, please comment or post your favorite #10YearsofDanAndShay story! All the love, Dan + Shay," they ended their post. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The pair released their first song, "19 You+Me" in 2013. 

The pair released their first song, "19 You+Me" in 2013.  (Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Images)

Dan+Shay released their first song together, "19 You+Me" in 2013. They then released their debut album, "Where It All Began" the following year. Since then, they have put out the albums "Obsessed," "Dan+Shay" and "Good Things." The duo also released two Christmas songs, "Pick Out A Christmas Tree" and "Holiday Party."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending