Country music icon Don Schlitz, who wrote Kenny Rogers' hit 'The Gambler,' dead at 73

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Don Schlitz, the country songwriter behind classics like "The Gambler," has died. He was 73.

The North Carolina native died Thursday at a Nashville hospital following what the Grand Ole Opry described as a sudden illness. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"We are heartbroken by the news of the passing of Don Schlitz. Don loved his family, his home state of North Carolina, and above all, songs and songwriters. He carried that love into every room, every stage and every lyric he ever wrote," said Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, in a statement Friday.

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"Not long ago, we shared a dinner, and as we were leaving, Don picked up a guitar and began to play. That is how I will always remember him, smiling and with a guitar in his hand. His legacy lives on through his music and the many artists and writers he inspired. He will be deeply missed."

Echoing that sentiment, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said, "Don Schlitz’s place as a songwriting great would be secure had he never written ‘The Gambler’ or had he only written ‘The Gambler.’ Nashville was richer for his presence and is lesser for his absence."

Schlitz helped shape the sound and soul of artists like Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis and The Judds.

His lyrics fueled hits including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "When You Say Nothing at All," recorded by Keith Whitley and later by Alison Krauss.

Schlitz was born in 1952 and raised in Durham before packing his bags and heading to Nashville.

The country star was later inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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"I will never be able to believe that I deserve this, unless I receive it as a representative of my family, my mentors, my collaborators, my promoters and my friends," he said in 2017. "That’s the only way I can deal with this."

His breakout moment came with "The Gambler," recorded by Rogers in 1978, a song that didn’t just define an era — it expanded country music’s reach into the mainstream.

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Rogers later praised Schlitz, saying, "Don doesn’t just write songs. He writes careers."

Schlitz went on to pen tracks for a wide range of artists, from Tanya Tucker to Mary Chapin Carpenter, and even reunited Rogers with Dolly Parton for "You Can’t Make Old Friends."

Despite his behind-the-scenes role, Schlitz earned a front-row place in country music history.

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He was named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year four straight years from 1988 to 1991 and made history at the Opry as its only non-performing songwriter inductee in a century.

He debuted there in 2017 and joined as a member in 2022, a rare honor that underscored his influence far beyond the spotlight. The Opry’s Saturday night show will now serve as a tribute to his legacy.

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Schlitz is survived by his wife, Stacey, his children and grandchildren — daughter Cory Dixon and her husband Matt Dixon, son Pete Schlitz and his wife Christian Webb Schlitz, grandchildren Roman, Gia, Isla and Lilah, brother Brad Schlitz and sister Kathy Hinkley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.