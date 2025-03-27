Johnny Mathis, 89, retires from touring due to 'accelerated' memory issues after seven-decade career

Legendary singer Johnny Mathis is officially stepping away from the stage.

The 89-year-old announced his retirement from touring and live concerts due to age and declining health.

"It’s with sincere regret that due to Mr. Mathis’ age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring & live concerts," a statement read on Mathis’ Facebook account.

The sudden news comes on the heels of Mathis preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday this year.

After a career spanning more than seven decades, Mathis has made the difficult decision to cancel upcoming performances, marking the end of his long and storied presence on the road.

"While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled."

Mathis is scheduled to perform for the remainder of his 2025 Voice of Romance Tour, with the final concert scheduled on May 18 in Englewood, New Jersey, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center.

"Johnny Mathis & his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis Fans worldwide for your continued love & support of his music," the statement concluded. "It's truly been ‘Wonderful, Wonderful.’"

Reps for Mathis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Mathis is famously known for his timeless classics, including hits like "Chances Are," "Misty" and "It’s Not for Me to Say."

He launched his Voice of Romance Tour in September 2024.

After a show at Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota earlier this month, his fans were in awe over his performance, with one fan writing on social media, "My favorite all time Romance Singer Ever! At the fine age of 89…"

"Mr Mathis is amazing and still singing beautifully, never disappoints, thanks for your continued work and music contribution!" another fan said.

Mathis’ classic songs such as "Wonderful, Wonderful" and "It’s Not for Me to Say," climbed up the Billboard pop charts in the '50s, followed by his single "Chances Are," which became a No. 1 hit.

Mathis has received five Grammy nominations, with the first for his single "Misty" in 1960. He’s been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame three times.

His site claims that he is Columbia Records’ longest-signed recording artist.