Music Industry News

Johnny Mathis, 89, retires from touring due to 'accelerated' memory issues after seven-decade career

The 'Chances Are' singer will perform his final concert on May 18 in Englewood, NJ

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Legendary singer Johnny Mathis is officially stepping away from the stage. 

The 89-year-old announced his retirement from touring and live concerts due to age and declining health.

"It’s with sincere regret that due to Mr. Mathis’ age and memory issues  which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring & live concerts," a statement read on Mathis’ Facebook account

The sudden news comes on the heels of Mathis preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday this year. 

Johnny Mathis

Music icon Johnny Mathis, 89, officially announced that he's retiring from touring. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

After a career spanning more than seven decades, Mathis has made the difficult decision to cancel upcoming performances, marking the end of his long and storied presence on the road.

"While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled."

Mathis is scheduled to perform for the remainder of his 2025 Voice of Romance Tour, with the final concert scheduled on May 18 in Englewood, New Jersey, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center.

"Johnny Mathis & his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis Fans worldwide for your continued love & support of his music," the statement concluded. "It's truly been ‘Wonderful, Wonderful.’"

Johnny Mathis on stage

Mathis is famously known for his timeless classics, including hits like "Chances Are," "Misty" and "It’s Not for Me to Say." (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Mathis is famously known for his timeless classics, including hits like "Chances Are," "Misty" and "It’s Not for Me to Say."

He launched his Voice of Romance Tour in September 2024. 

Johnny Mathis

Mathis got rave reviews for a concert he performed earlier this month. (Brian McLaughlin/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

After a show at Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota earlier this month, his fans were in awe over his performance, with one fan writing on social media, "My favorite all time Romance Singer Ever! At the fine age of 89…"

"Mr Mathis is amazing and still singing beautifully, never disappoints, thanks for your continued work and music contribution!" another fan said. 

Mathis’ classic songs such as "Wonderful, Wonderful" and "It’s Not for Me to Say," climbed up the Billboard pop charts in the '50s, followed by his single "Chances Are," which became a No. 1 hit.

Johnny Mathis

In 2006, Mathis celebrated his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. (Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mathis has received five Grammy nominations, with the first for his single "Misty" in 1960. He’s been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame three times. 

His site claims that he is Columbia Records’ longest-signed recording artist. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.