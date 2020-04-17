Coronavirus prompts Taylor Swift to cancel all shows, appearances for the remainder of 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Taylor Swift is taking extra precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old pop star announced she is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

The statement said Swift's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders."

The new dates will be announced this year.

Those seeking refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. "Lover Fest" shows “will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms," the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.